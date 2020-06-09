CORUNNA — Shiawassee County’s COVID-19 numbers have not changed since May 28, according to the latest update from the Shiawassee County Health Department.
In Monday’s update, confirmed cases remained at 241 with 26 deaths. Officials say 191 people have recovered.
The latest figures show 4,033 people have received coronavirus tests in the county.
The respiratory virus has affected 165 women and 76 men. Despite more infections among women, 15 men have died and 11 women.
Statewide, officials report 58,999 confirmed cases and 5,673 deaths. New cases of the virus have been below 500 per day in the state since May 31.
The number of deaths each day has been below 50 since May 31.
