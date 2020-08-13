CORUNNA — For a fourth straight week, Shiawassee County health officials are reporting a double-digit increase in new coronavirus infections, with more than a dozen new cases from the previous weekly update.
Officials said the number of confirmed cases now stands at 324 — up 14 from a week ago. There are currently 31 confirmed, active cases in the county — an increase of one from a week ago.
To date, the county has reported 27 deaths related to the respiratory virus — none since July 1. There are 266 people deemed “recovered.”
The county total had increased by 26 the previous week with an additional 14 active cases. The week before that the figure was just 284.
County health officials reported only four COVID-19 cases in the entire month of June. Cases stood at just 251 as of July 1.
One person is currently hospitalized with the respiratory virus, county officials said.
Statewide, officials reported 517 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, along with nine deaths. Overall, statewide confirmed cases now stand at 89,271 with 6,273 deaths.
The Shiawassee County Health Department said the largest number of cases in the county are in the Owosso ZIP code area where 116 people have been infected, an increase of seven from a week ago. The ZIP code area includes Pleasant View and The Meadows where previous reports showed several dozen infections.
The Durand ZIP code area has the second-largest number of confirmed infections at 106. That area includes Durand Senior Care and Rehab and The Lodges, both of which had large outbreaks in the spring, although none in recent weeks.
The Perry (24), Laingsburg (21) and Corunna (13) areas also have more than 10 known cases. Bancroft has the next highest total with eight confirmed infections.
Older residents continue to be more at risk, figures suggest, with 205 cases involving people 50 or older. Only 18 cases involve people 19 or younger.
Women continue to account for the majority of infections with 214 while men account for 110.
In Saginaw County, there are 1,956 positive cases with 125 deaths and 1,086 recoveries.
Chapin Township has fewer than five cases, Chesaning Township has 6, Brady Township has 12 and Maple Grove Township has 14. The village of Chesaning has reported 36 cases while Oakley has five.
In Clinton County, there have been 360 cases with 13 deaths.
The Mid-Michigan District Health Department has reported cases in Duplain, Ovid and Victor townships, but has not provided specific numbers.
