CORUNNA — Shiawassee County’s Drug Court’s fifth anniversary was celebrated with a ceremony in front of the courthouse Wednesday as officials also marked the graduation of four participants and the “phase up” of several others.
“Recovery will not take the back seat to this pandemic or anything else,” 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart told the approximately 50 attendees. “Drug Court was born on April 14, 2016. Five years later, hope and progress has become truth. Truth that you can do anything with hard work. Truth that you can accomplish anything you want to. Five years later, we’ve had 20 Drug Court graduates.”
Stewart went on to detail how many drug tests Wednesday’s graduates have taken, how many days sober they have accumulated, how much community service participants have performed, and how much in fines and costs they have paid.
But, Stewart pointed out, the most important fact — none of the 20 graduates of Shiawassee County’s Drug Court program has been charged with a drug crime after completing of the program.
“Our rate of recidivism… is zero,” Stewart said. “That’s right, ladies and gentlemen. Zero. And that is fantastic, ladies and gentlemen.”
Following Stewart’s comments, three current participants in Drug Court were advanced to the court’s next step in their respective recoveries.
One of Wednesday’s graduates urged fellow participants to work hard and complete the program. His child accompanied him while he addressed the group.
There are currently 19 people taking part in the program.
In addition, Shiawassee County Commissioner Marlene Webster, who has worked extensively with the Drug Court since its inception, told the crowd about a graduate who is about to become an ordained minister.
“Impossible things become possible,” Webster said. “Because of this incredible team of people that make these resources available to you, there’s so much here.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner pointed to several participants he met when he worked as a defense attorney in Shiawassee County, complimented them on their respective recoveries and thanked them for “making the community better.”
“I’m honored to be a part of your celebration today,” Koerner said. “You’ve worked hard during that time… Recovery is simply working hard every day. And that’s something you don’t get a day off. You worked hard every day.”
Attorney Matt McKone thanked Stewart and Koerner for their patience and hard work, as well as the hard work of the program’s participants.
“The community supports this program,” McKone said. “Be advocates. Be ambassadors for treatment courts.”
Typically, in Drug Court cases a defendant is facing a substantial jail or even prison term, but if the judge determines they are non-violent and not a threat to public safety, they may be sentenced through drug court.
Participants can have a status of “accolades,” meaning they are doing well in the program. They can be “sanctioned,” which means a participant can be given a “course correction,” including community service, a jail term or even termination from the program.
Depending on each individual’s circumstances, participants in the court may be subject to daily drug testing, weekly meetings with judges, regular participation in Narcotics Anonymous meetings and other stipulations.
