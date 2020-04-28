CORUNNA — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the area swelled again, however, no new fatalities were reported Monday afternoon.
Sunday night, the Shiawassee County Health Department reported 158 cases; as of Monday night the total was up to 165 with eight deaths. The Friday count was 130.
County officials Monday said 110 of the 158 cases through Sunday were associated with care facilities, including eight at The Meadows, six at The Lodges of Durand, 24 at Pleasant View and 72 at Durand Senior Care and Rehab.
Much of the increase in the county over the weekend was attributed to Pleasant View, where officials undertook testing of all staff and residents Friday.
“I just received an update that we should have the remaining results this afternoon,” Pleasant View Administrator Shana Espinoza said today. “We are very pleased to have conducted the testing in order to be aware of the presence and extent of the virus.
“We are thankful to Memorial Healthcare for assisting us in conducting the facility wide testing. We are also appreciative of the assistance we have received from the Shiawassee County Health Department,” she said.
Two deaths that occurred over the weekend were associated with The Meadows. Three people who died were at Durand Senior Care.
Of the eight who have died, seven were men.
County officials now say state guidelines call for testing of all staff and residents at long-term care facilities.
Officials say 44 people have recovered from the respiratory illness.
Of those infected, ages range from 6 to 99 with 109 women and 56 men infected. There have been 2,189 people tested in the county.
The county’s largest clusters are in the Durand area (64) and Owosso (35). Of the total, 80 cases involved people between 50 and 79.
Twelve people have been hospitalized.
Statewide, cases climbed to 38,210 with 3,407 deaths. Confirmed cases in the state continue to rise daily, however, the number of deaths dropped Monday.
