OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare’s behavioral health experts, licensed medical social worker Melissa Rosello and registered nurse Joyce Cross will host a free community Zoom presentation on how to reduce stress during the holiday season by sharing coping techniques.
The presentation is open to anyone experiencing stress or for those who have a loved one who is experiencing difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic. No registration necessary.
The event is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. To take part via Zoom, visit https://bit.ly/121620ZoomLink. The event is available via phone at (312) 626-6799.
The meeting ID is 896 6481 567 and the passcode is 624403.
For more information, contact community resource manager Becky Dahlke at rdahlke@MemorialHealthcare.
