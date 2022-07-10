OWOSSO — The Owosso Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St.
The Owosso Parkinson’s Support Group meets the second Wednesday of each month. This month’s special guest speaker is Stacey Zsigo of HomeJoy Management Services. Zsigo will discuss the services they provide to people in Shiawassee County area.
Those who have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease or have a loved one that has been diagnosed are welcome to join. If you have any questions about Owosso Parkinson’s Support Group, please call Karen Prussner (989) 723-6901.
