Memorial honors December employee

OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare announced this week that Jessica Fanous, a registered radiology technologist in the Mid-Michigan Orthopedics office as its December Employee of the Month.
Fanous has been employed with Memorial Healthcare since 2013.
According to her winning nomination, “Jessica begins each day with a goal to be ahead of the game and ready to go when each patient arrives. She always has a smile on her face and shares kind words with each of the patients to provide an all-around great experience. Jessica takes her job to the extreme when it comes to patient care and satisfaction by being so sweet and gentle. She makes me proud to work in our department.”
Fanous is married and lives in Grand Blanc. She is expecting her first child in February. Her hobbies include spending time outdoors camping throughout the state and making crafts (candles and lotions).
“I love what I do, where I work, and who I work with. Those things make it a breeze to have a great attitude and make a difference in my workplace. It’s a high honor to be recognized as Employee of the Month. Thank you,” she said.
