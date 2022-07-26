OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Free Medical Clinic for the uninsured will be open from 7 to 10:30 a.m. the first and third Saturday of every month.
The dates for the clinics are Aug. 6 and 20, Sept. 3 and 17, Oct. 1 and 15, Nov. 5 and 19 and Dec. 3 and 17.
The clinic is for anyone without medical insurance, Medicare or Medicaid. It will be held in Suite K on the second floor of the Mitchell Medical Building, 802 W. King St. in Owosso. The entrance to the clinic and parking are found on the north side of Memorial Healthcare.
Walk-ins are accepted, but to schedule an appointment, call (607) 584-9822.
This free medical clinic is a nonprofit public charity, so donations to the Shiawassee Free Medical Clinic are tax-exempt.
To volunteer, please call (607) 584-9822.
Any other questions can be addressed to Beverly Vandenberg at (517) 410-7331.
