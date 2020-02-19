OWOSSO — Mark Latunski, the man accused of killing, mutilating and partially consuming the body of Kevin Bacon in December 2019, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Shiawassee County Jail shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday and taken to Memorial Healthcare, according to the Michigan State Police.
Latunski, 50, of Morrice, has been mostly refusing to eat since he returned to the jail Friday from a psychological evaluation in Ypsilanti. He was found by a jail guard in his cell.
Guards were able to rouse Latunski by using smelling salts, but he was transported to the hospital as a precaution.
A Michigan State Police trooper was dispatched to the jail to accompany Latunski to the hospital, and was present in an ambulance with him. While at the hospital, Latunski was under guard by several deputies. After being examined at Memorial, Latunski was returned to the jail.
Tuesday evening, Memorial Healthcare would not confirm or deny whether Latunski was a patient at the hospital due to patient privacy laws. Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole said the department does not comment on prisoner transport for security and safety reasons.
Latunski is accused of the murder and mutilation of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, of Swartz Creek, in December after reportedly meeting Bacon via the Grindr app.
Bacon was reported missing after not showing up to a Christmas Day breakfast with his family.
Michigan State Police, acting on a request for assistance from the Clayton Township Police Department, found Bacon’s body inside Latunski’s Tyrrell Road residence Dec. 28.
According to an affidavit from MSP Det./Sgt. James Moore, troopers entered the home, conducted a search, and found a hidden room in the basement, where Bacon’s body was discovered hanging naked and deceased from a rafter. Latunski was arrested when the body was found, and MSP troopers read his Miranda rights. However, Latunski then allegedly confessed to Bacon’s murder, and described how he stabbed Bacon in the back, slit his throat, and hung his body from the rafters in the basement, before using the knife to cut off Bacon’s testicles, which he later cooked and consumed.
He was arraigned Dec. 30 on felony counts of open murder and mutilation of a human body in connection with Bacon’s death. Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office head Doug Corwin was appointed to represent Latunski, and immediately filed an insanity defense.
Latunski was sent for a mental competency evaluation to determine whether he is competent to stand trial. He had completed the evaluation and was returned to the Shiawassee County Jail.
The results of the evaluation have not yet been released, and further court dates have not yet been scheduled in 66th District Court. If convicted of open murder, Latunski faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
