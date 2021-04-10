CORUNNA — State and local health officials Friday said the Brazilian P.1 variant of COVID-19 has been identified in a Shiawassee County resident infected with the virus.
Officials did not say whether they believe the person contracted the variant locally or visited elsewhere.
The P.1 variant was first identified in travelers from Brazil during a routine airport screening in Tokyo, Japan in early January. As of Friday, six cases of the P.1 variant have been identified in Michigan, the first being discovered in a Bay County resident March 31.
Compared to the original strain of COVID-19, the P.1 variant has proven to be more transmissible, officials said, leading to faster spread of the virus. The “U.K. variant” of the virus, B.1.1.7, is also more transmissible and was identified in a county resident March 22.
“With the high transmission of the P.1 variant, vaccination is more important than ever,” the Shiawassee County Health Department said in a press release. “People should get vaccinated as soon as it is offered to them.”
Vaccination eligibility expanded to all Michigan residents 16 and older Monday.
According to the health department, the county received 1,600 vaccine doses this week, split evenly between first and second doses. The department has been receiving Moderna vaccines.
In addition, the SCHD received 800 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The department said 980 doses were provided to other organizations to provide shots.
Memorial Healthcare said Monday it received 300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine it intends to use for 16- to 17-year-olds. A clinic was held Wednesday for teens in the hospital auditorium.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said that as of Friday it has distributed nearly 5.7 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the state and 5.1 million have been administered already.
MDHHS said 39.7 percent of state residents have received at least one dose of vaccine. In Shiawassee County, 37.2 percent have at least one dose.
In Shiawassee County, the state has supplied 21,000 doses — 15,700 from Moderna — and 20,743 people have received at least one shot in this county.
Overall, 12,091 people in the county are fully vaccinated.
MDHHS reported 7,834 new cases and 26 new COVID-related deaths Friday. Overall, the state has seen 731,131 cases and 16,426 deaths since the virus first emerged in March 2020.
Shiawassee County has reported 4,544 cases and 85 deaths as of Friday, MDHHS said. The number of new cases is up 60 from Thursday.
Vaccination options
— HomeJoy, a Corunna home-care firm, is taking registrations for homebound individuals interested in the vaccine at (989) 666-3887.
— Village Care Pharmacy, M-52 and M-21 in Owosso, is taking registrations at (989) 720-4545.
— The SCHD has opened an online “interest form” available through its website (hipaa.jotform.com/203646139090050) through which people who qualify can sign up to be contacted when an appointment is available. Anyone 16 and older may use the form.
— People also may call (989) 743-2460. Memorial Healthcare is using the health department’s waiting list to determine who receives shots. The facility is currently contacting people on the SCHD waiting list.
— To get onto Central Pharmacy-Owosso’s list, call or text your name, date of birth and phone number to (989) 725-1344. Central Pharmacy-Laingsburg can be reached by calling (989) 651-1777. The Central Pharmacy-Perry number is (517) 625-8640, press “0” to reach a technician.
— The Meijer online form is available at clinic.meijer.com/register/CL0001.
— VGs is offering some appointments. Visit shopvgs.com/covid19vaccine for more information.
— The Rite Aid vaccine scheduler allows people to find appointments throughout Michigan at https://tinyurl.com/6ytk9mtp.
— The Walgreens website is walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19?ban=covid_scheduler_brandstory_main_March2021.
— Clinton County residents can add their name to the Mid-Michigan District Health Department list at mmdhd.org/covid-vaccine-information/. The website also includes links for a number of other potential vaccination sites.
— The Saginaw County Health Department vaccination site is saginawpublichealth.org/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/.
Have another local option? Let us know. Email news@argus-press.com.
