Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 77F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.