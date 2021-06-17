CORUNNA — For a second consecutive week, Shiawassee County has recorded single-digit coronavirus infections.
In its weekly update Wednesday, the Shiawassee County Health Department said there were nine confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county. Health officials reported seven cases last week, the fewest since six were reported over seven days ending July 15, 2020. Overall, the county has seen 5,730 cases of the viral disease.
Health officials said there are currently 96 active cases of COVID-19. The county had 186 active cases a week ago, and more than 1,200 as recently as April 28. Confirmed deaths climbed to 100, up from 99 a week ago.
Statewide, there have been 892,830 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 19,578 deaths. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported just 179 new cases and four deaths Wednesday.
Cases have fallen dramatically since vaccinations ramped up earlier this year. In November 2020, the state saw a high of 7,888 cases in a single day. Deaths reached a high of 140 in a single day on Dec. 8, 2020.
Memorial Healthcare Monday said it has four COVID-19 patients, including three in the ICU. The facility is at 41 percent capacity.
As of June 1, under the Vacc to Normal plan, outdoor capacity limits were lifted, indoor businesses were increased to 50 percent capacity and only non-vaccinated people are required to wear masks indoors. All broad epidemic orders will be lifted July 1.
MDHHS’s vaccine data, which does not include information from the VA, DoD, Bureau of Prisons and out-of-state providers, shows 55.4 percent of residents with one or more doses and 50.2 percent completely vaccinated.
MDHHS, however, continues showing Shiawassee County lagging behind state averages.
Just 50.8 percent of county residents have received one shot and 46.3 percent are fully immunized (27,410).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.