CORUNNA — Shiawassee County saw a record 763 new-confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past seven days — nearly twice the weekly number reported Jan. 5.
Shiawassee County Health Department officials did not say what they believe is responsible for the surge, but the rise comes about two weeks after many people took part in holiday gatherings and as the omicron variant takes hold in the state.
A week ago the county reported 297 new cases over the previous seven days. That figure itself was a substantial increase from the 187 cases reported a week earlier.
This week’s new cases total easily surpassed the previous single-week record of 530 reported Dec. 1, 2021.
In addition to the rise in cases, four people died from COVID-19. Overall, 180 area residents have succumbed to the virus.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday said there were 28,458 cases for Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as 350 deaths. Overall, the state now has seen 1.7 million cases and 28,228 deaths.
Locally, Memorial Healthcare, after seeing COVID-19 hospitalizations fall from 36 to 17 over several weeks reported an increase. Tuesday, the hospital reported 20 COVID patients.
Hospital officials said 69% of its COVID patients were unvaccinated.
The SCHD in its Wednesday report said the community testing positivity rate was 30.94%. Experts say anything over 3% shows community spread of the virus.
Memorial officials said they performed 994 tests the previous week. The roughly 31% rate is the third-highest figure it has seen since October 2020.
