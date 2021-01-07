CORUNNA — Corunna Public Schools, one of three districts in the area to return to face-to-face instruction this week following the holiday break, announced Tuesday night that a student attended classes and had COVID-19.
According to a letter posted on the Corunna news app, a middle school student attended class Monday.
The district said the virus was contracted outside of school. The district did not identify the student, nor did the district say whether any other students or staff had to quarantine because of contact with the student.
New Lothrop Area Public Schools resumed both in-person and fully online instruction Monday.
Byron Area Schools resumed both in-person and fully online instruction Monday.
Chesaning will resume face-to-face instruction Jan. 11.
Durand Area Schools resumed classes Monday, and will begin face-to-face instruction Jan. 19
Ovid-Elsie Area Schools returned to online learning Monday, and will resume face-to-face instruction Jan. 11.
Morrice Area Schools welcomed students back with online instruction Monday, and will resume in-person instruction Jan. 11.
Perry Public Schools returned to online learning Monday, and will resume face-to-face instruction Jan. 11.
Laingsburg Community Schools returns to in-person learning Jan. 11.
Owosso Public Schools resumed online classes Monday, and will begin face-to-face instruction Jan. 11.
