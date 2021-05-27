CORUNNA — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Shiawassee County plunged to its lowest level since early March, the Shiawassee County Health Department said Wednesday.
The SCHD in its weekly update said there were just 52 new cases confirmed in the county over the past seven days — the lowest number since recording 51 for the week ending March 10.
Health officials now say the county has seen 5,962 confirmed COVID-19 cases — 428 of which are currently considered active. The number of active cases also is the lowest since there were 334 March 24.
In addition, officials said the county recorded no COVID-19 deaths for the second straight week, the first two-week stretch without a death since August 2020. Ninety-seven county residents have died from the infection.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday said the state now has recorded 886,118 confirmed cases, including 799 Wednesday. A total of 19,031 state residents have died from the virus, including 12 Wednesday.
Memorial Healthcare Monday said there are 13 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 — two in the ICU.
The county’s positivity rate, which is an indicator of community spread, remains above the 3-percent goal. It was 6.36 percent Tuesday. In April, the county’s testing rate reached 28.65 percent.
Michigan now is at 58.1 percent vaccinated among people 16 and older, according to the CDC data tracker. The state will reduce restrictions when 60 percent of residents are vaccinated.
In Shiawassee County, 48.5 percent of residents 12 and older have obtained at least one dose of vaccine (28,717), according to the MDHHS coverage map. However, only 42 percent are fully vaccinated (24,842).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.