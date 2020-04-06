LANSING — To help control the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Robert Gordon issued an emergency order Thursday setting a civil penalty of up to $1,000 and a process for referral to licensing agencies for violations.
Criminal penalties also remain an option for prosecutors.
“A person can have coronavirus without knowing it,” Gordon said. “They can spread the disease to others who can spread it to others. The only way to stop the spread is social distancing. A civil penalty and potential licensing actions send a strong message to Michiganders that social distancing is essential to saving lives.”
Entities regulated by a licensing agency will be referred to relevant licensing agencies for additional enforcement action.
as determined by that agency. Places of religious worship, when used for religious worship, are exempt from the Emergency Rules.
Law enforcement agencies across the state are authorized to investigate potential violations of executive orders and coordinating as necessary with their local health departments to enforce this Emergency Order within their jurisdiction.
Law enforcement is specifically authorized to bar access to businesses and operations that fail to comply with the procedures and restrictions outlined in the executive orders.
County prosecutors are authorized to enforce this Emergency Order to control the epidemic and protect the public health in coordination with the appropriate local law enforcement authority and, as necessary, the local health department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.