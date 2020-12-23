CORUNNA — Crystal Phinney, a paramedic with Corunna Area Ambulance Service, made local history Tuesday, becoming one of the first people in Shiawassee County to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Phinney was the first of 10 Corunna and Owosso first responders given the Moderna vaccine at the Shiawassee County Health Department at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Administering the shots was Marji Nichols, a registered nurse and SCHD immunization coordinator.
“Hope has arrived,” SCHD Health Director Larry Johnson said. “We have been patiently waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine to arrive and the day has finally come that we are able to give out our first COVID-19 vaccine. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Memorial Healthcare in Owosso received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday and began to immunize 500 of the hospital’s front-line health workers. The first one received the shot at 12:45 p.m., hospital officials said in a news release.
Phinney said the shot didn’t hurt a bit and she felt fine.
“It was wonderful (to be among the first in the county),” she said. “I’m glad I was able to do it. I’ve been transporting a lot of COVID patients, and I know what it’s like to see them struggle.”
Nichols said giving the vaccine shot “was a surreal feeling. This is something we’ve been battling for 10 months, and it’s great to make this step forward to hopefully combat the pandemic.”
James Nemeth, chief operating officer at Memorial, said: “We are hopeful that the vaccine will help reduce the pain and suffering we have seen in our patients, staff and their families.”
Johnson said the health department received a shipment of 400 doses of vaccine directly from Moderna at 9 a.m. Monday. He said he did a happy dance and the UPS delivery driver “had a tear in his eye.”
He said a second shipment of 400 doses, providing the “booster” shot administered to ensure immunity from the coronavirus, is coming soon, along with additional shipments in unknown quantities of doses. Each person who receives the vaccine is given an appointment card to return for the required booster.
Memorial Healthcare will receive the lion’s share of vaccine in the county. Johnson said the health department and hospital will coordinate a large campaign to provide either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to everyone in the county who wants one.
The vaccine is free to all. The federal CARES Act is providing the funding needed to get the vaccine into residents’ arms, Johnson said.
Following Centers For Disease Control priorities, front-line workers are at the top of the list for the vaccine in a phased process.
“We wanted our heroes to get the vaccine first,” the health director said.
Any local agency or organization with front-line workers who has not been contacted by the health department is invited to call (989) 743-2460.
Staff and residents at long-term care facilities are being vaccinated through Walgreens and CVS in coordination with the federal government. For example, Pleasant View in Caledonia Township is currently working with Walgreens drug store, Johnson said.
The vaccine will be available to the general public sometime this spring — or even sooner, he said. By June, everyone who wants a vaccine should be able to get one, he said.
In the meantime, county residents should continue public health mitigation strategies like social distancing, wearing face masks, frequent hand washing and following isolation and quarantine guidelines, he said.
Residents are encouraged to get the vaccine, after doing research and possibly consulting with their physician.
“Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been shown to be very effective and safe,” Johnson said.
Dr. James Faysal, a physician at Memorial, said: “By receiving the vaccine I am not only protecting myself, but my loved ones. We all want to return to some sort of normalcy and by getting the vaccine I hope I can reassure those who are apprehensive.”
Those who should not be vaccinated include pregnant women, nursing mothers, children under 18 (Moderna) or 16 (Pfizer) and people who have previously reacted adversely to a component of the vaccine. People who have suffered anaphylactic shock from allergies are also at risk and should talk to a doctor before receiving the vaccine, Dr. Dennis Chernin, medical director of the county health department, said.
Health care personnel “are now undertaking the largest campaign in the world (to distribute the vaccine),” Johnson said. “I’m just so proud the health department is part of this effort. I’m so hopeful. This has been a rough last nine months but I really feel 2021 is going to be an awesome year and we’re going to work to put his pandemic behind us.”
Working with local partners, the health department plans to set up mobile vaccine clinics throughout the county and educate the public about the benefits of taking it. Johnson said all 35 health department employees have been “repurposed” for the effort while running regular programs.
“We are very busy,” he said. “But we are very happy.”
Johnson said he is impressed by how quickly two vaccines with 90-95 percent efficacy were developed and approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration.
“Science works,” he said. “I was very much amazed and elated we got it this fast. It couldn’t come soon enough.”
Shiawassee County added 145 coronavirus cases last week, bringing the countywide total since March to 2,536. Forty-nine people have died.
