CORUNNA — Shiawassee County experienced one of its worst weeks for COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic began — six people lost their lives to the virus — as new cases jumped sharply upward.
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department, 72 residents have now died from the disease. In addition, officials reported 167 new cases over the past week, up from 94 the previous week and the highest one-week increase in more than a month.
According to Wednesday’s SCHD update, the county now has 367 active virus cases and 3,429 total confirmed cases.
Statewide, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said the state now has 563,893 confirmed virus cases and 14,704 people have died.
Among county residents, 32 men have died and 40 women. Only one victim has been younger than 60, according to the SCHD. More women — 1,860 to 1,500 — than men have been infected overall (the gender of 69 people was not reported).
There were three deaths reported in each of the previous four weeks.
While deaths and new cases climbed this week, the number of active cases has continued a months-long decline.
In late November, the county had 1,228 active cases of the virus; the number has fallen each week since. Since the week of Christmas, the count has been below 1,000.
The Owosso ZIP code area accounts for 1,470 confirmed cases of the disease, while the Durand area has reported 487.
The highest number of infections has been among people 50 to 59 with 569 cases. People 20 to 29 account for 557 while those 40 to 49 have now reported 506 cases.
Vaccines
According to MDHHS, the state has received 1,721,175 vaccine doses, including 866,755 from Pfizer and 854,400 from Moderna. Both versions require two shots.
Shiawassee County has received 5,225 doses (2,925 Pfizer, 2,300 Moderna).
Statewide, 1,076,545 shots have been administered. In the county, 5,838 shots have been administered because some residents have received doses in other counties.
Neither Memorial Healthcare nor the SCHD provided individual updates for their facilities.
Hospital
According to MDHHS, Region 1, which includes Shiawassee County, has 54 COVID-19 patients using ventilators and 1,095 people hospitalized overall — 166 in ICUs.
As of Monday, Memorial Healthcare reported 12 COVID-19 patients, including one in its ICU. The hospital was at 36 percent of capacity.
Long-term care facilities
According to SCHD, the public accounts for 95.6 percent (3,277) of all infections while those in long-term care facilities total just 4.4 percent (152).
Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center, the Lodges of Durand, Memorial Healthcare, The Oliver Branch in Perry, Oliver Woods in Owosso and The Meadows in Caledonia Township all reported no new cases this week.
Pleasant View in Caledonia Township reported two new resident and one staff case this week, but no deaths.
In Clinton County, Ovid Healthcare Center reported no new infections or deaths.
In Saginaw County, Chesaning Comfort Care was listed as not in compliance with reporting requirements.
Chesaning Nursing and Rehab Center reported no new cases.
