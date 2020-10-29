LANSING — To help Michigan voters remain healthy and reduce the spread of COVID-19 during the Nov. 3 general election, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released recommendations for voters, poll workers and election officials.
“This guidance allows Michiganders to carry out their right to vote while doing it safely during the pandemic,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “I encourage registered voters to consider voting alternatives to limit the number of people they come in contact with and to help reduce the spread of the virus.”
“Michigan citizens can cast their ballots safely and with confidence in this election,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “All election workers are required to wear masks and all voters are strongly encouraged to do so. Voters who already have absentee ballots can drop them off at their city or township clerk’s office or ballot drop box. Voters can also go to their local clerk’s office through Nov. 2 to vote early by requesting and submitting an absentee ballot.”
All registered voters may vote early by visiting their city or township clerk’s office through Monday. There they can request, fill out and submit an absentee ballot all in one trip, or take their ballot home to fill out and sign the envelope before returning it to one of their jurisdiction’s ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. Tuesday. Election workers are required to wear masks.
Eligible citizens who are not yet registered may register, request and submit an absentee ballot at their local clerk’s office through 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials ask voters to:
n Wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose.
n Wash hands before entering and after leaving the polling location.
n While in the polling location, frequently use alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol.
n Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the inside of their elbow.
n Maintain at least 6 feet (about two arms’ length) of distance from others.
Information around the outbreak is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.
