PERRY — A restaurant and ice cream shop have both temporarily closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Cafe Sports, 710 N. Main St., and King Kone, 12030 S. M-52, announced the temporary shutdowns on their Facebook pages Friday morning.
The two establishments each reported one employee testing positive, and both said other employees have been or will soon be tested. They said they are waiting for all test results to come back before reopening.
The Shiawassee County Health Department urges individuals who visited King Kone between 1 and 10 p.m. on Monday and/or Cafe Sports between 4 and 10 p.m. Tuesday to self-monitor for symptoms — including fever, cough and shortness of breath — due to possible exposure.
The health department said people who visited either location should also take precautions to limit the spread of the virus, including wearing masks in public, washing hands often with soap and water and staying home for 14 days — the time it may take for the virus to show symptoms in people.
Both establishments said they plan to undertake a deep cleaning of their buildings, vowed to reopen as soon as possible and to continue all the health and safety measures currently in place.
Cafe Sports, owned by Mike Morse, posted the following message late Friday morning the restaurant’s Cafe Sports-Perry Facebook page:
“We want to say thank you to all of our Cafe Sports family for your continued support during these difficult times,” the post said.
“We are temporarily closed as we have had an employee test positive for COVID-19. All exposed staff are being tested. As an abundance of caution, we will wait until all test results are received before reopening to ensure the health and safety of all our customers and staff.
“We are working closely with the health department to ensure we are following all deep cleaning guidelines and protocols so we can reopen as soon as possible,” the post continued.
“Our employees have followed and will continue to follow all safety protocols as recommended by the (Centers For Disease Control), including wearing face masks, continuous deep cleaning and pre-screening for fevers and symptoms prior to each shift.
“We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times. We hope to see you very soon!”
A couple of hours before Cafe Sports’ statement appeared, this announcement was posted on King Kone’s Facebook page:
“Dear loyal King Kone customers and fans, We are temporarily closed as we have had an employee test positive for COVID-19. The rest of our staff has been tested and we will await the results before we know when we can reopen.
“In the meantime, we will be deep cleaning so we can be ready to open as soon and safe as possible. All of our employees followed and will continue to follow safety protocols such as face masks, gloves, regular sanitizing and pre screening for fevers and symptoms prior to each shift.
“Please keep our employees in your thoughts as we try to navigate through this difficult time. Thanks for your understanding and hope to see you again very soon.”
King Kone is owned by Joe Spadafore. The Argus-Press was unable to reach Spadafore or Morse for comment Friday.
As of Friday, Shiawassee County was reporting 263 total cases of the respiratory disease.
