The Argus-Press
CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department Monday said it has administered 1,982 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to county residents.
According to officials, the SCHD has received 2.500 doses overall.
People vaccinated include those 65 and older, as well as health care, police, fire, emergency workers and educators.
The SCHD said it has appointments scheduled this week for people in group 1B. The department is randomly contacting people 65 and older for open appointments.
The SCHD said people 65 and older should call (989) 743-2460 and leave their information if they have not already called.
In its most recent vaccine update, dated Feb. 1, Memorial Healthcare reiterated that supply remains a key issue. The facility received only 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine for that week.
The hospital said it would contact people on its pre-registration list for any open appointments.
“Memorial Healthcare — as well as healthcare organizations elsewhere — is faced with a significant and unpredictable vaccine supply that is limiting our ability to offer as many vaccination appointments as we are eager to provide,” the hospital said. “At this time, Memorial Healthcare cannot accept new pre-registrations for the COVID-19 vaccine. We do not have vaccines in our inventory and continue to await updates on timing and quantity of our next supply from the state of Michigan.”
As of Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said the state has seen 569,417 COVID-19 cases and 14,905 deaths. In Shiawassee County, there have been 2,457 cases and 73 deaths.
The state said it has received 2,022,250 doses of vaccine and administered 1,292,572.
In Shiawassee County, 6,800 doses have been received (3,900 Pfizer, 2,900 Moderna). Overall, 7,241 people in the county have received at least one dose. The number is higher than the doses received because some people were vaccinated in other counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.