There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Shiawassee County officials said Thursday.
No new deaths were recorded, either, leaving the county total at 26. The Shiawassee County Health Department deemed three more people to have recovered, raising the area total to 211.
In Saginaw County, a computer system issue left new numbers for Thursday unavailable, the Saginaw County Health Department said.
