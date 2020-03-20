CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) officials Thursday said social media posts claiming state or national shelter-in-place or martial law orders are not accurate.
At this time, officials say, there has been no state or federal curfew or shelter-in place order in Michigan.
Officials urge the public to get information directly from Shiawassee County sources handling the outbreak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.