CORUNNA — A woman in her 90s Tuesday became the 21st COVID-19 related fatality in Shiawassee County and officials also said an infant has become the youngest positive case in the county.
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department, confirmed cases in the county jumped to 237 — the largest one-day spike in a week. Cases had been nearly steady since climbing from 215 to 222 Thursday.
Statewide, officials say there are 52,350 cases and deaths climbed to 5,017.
In Shiawassee County, 164 women are infected and 73 men. Eleven men have died and 10 women.
Ninety-two people are considered recovered while hospitalizations have fallen to six.
The woman who died Tuesday was the 12th person older than 90 to be infected. Overall, 131 cases have affected people over 60.
The infant was the second reported county case among those younger than 10.
Elsewhere, Chesaning cases continue climbing. The village now has 28 confirmed cases, up from zero less than two weeks ago. Chapin, Brady and Chesaning townships each have fewer than five cases while Maple Grove Township has nine.
The Mid-Michigan District Health Department reports cases in Clinton County’s Duplain, Ovid and Victor townships, but does not provide specific numbers for any area on its website.
Long-term care facilities have accounted for the majority of cases in the county between staff and residents. Care facility residents account for 135 of the county’s confirmed cases. Staff members have been infected as well, but are counted with the general public.
Cases have been reported at Pleasant View, The Meadows, The Lodges of Durand and Durand Senior Care and Rehab.
Reports also say an outbreak in Chesaning is centered around a care facility, although officials have not confirmed that.
At Durand Senior Care, where at least 73 people were infected, representatives said 30 people have recovered in the past 30 days and active cases among residents now total 18. Not all those who are positive are showing symptoms, they said Tuesday.
Oliver Woods Assisted Living and Memory Care released a statement Tuesday saying all residents and staff were tested May 8 and the facility is COVID-19 free. Antibody tests showed no residents previously had the virus.
Chesaning Comfort Care administrator Connie Grimshaw said staff and residents were tested and all were negative.
Pleasant View previously posted online that it has seen no new cases since testing everyone in April. The facility had reported nearly 30 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.