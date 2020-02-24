CORUNNA — The American Red Cross urges the public to give blood and platelets in March in celebration of Red Cross Month.
Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to help ensure blood is available for patients this spring, officials say.
Make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the blood donor skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 1-15:
n From 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. March 3 at Perry High School, 2555 W. Britton Road.
n From 8:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 6 at Byron High School, 312 W. Maple Ave.
n From 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. March 10 at Morrice High School, 691 Purdy Lane.
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. March 10 at Owosso VFW, 519 S. Chipman St.
n From 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. March 13 at New Lothrop High School, 9285 Genesee St.
