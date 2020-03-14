CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office Friday announced a number of new restrictions because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to a press release, because of requirements for community separation to reduce the risk of exposure to the public, the inmates and the staff of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, the procedures will remain in effect until further notice.
New rules include:
n No off-site inmate work details will be allowed.
n No video visitation in our lobby will be allowed. Online visitation can still be scheduled.
n The Sheriff’s Office lobby visits should be limited to essential business only.
n No preliminary breath tests will be administered. For those that may be ordered, individuals should contact their probation officers for further instructions.
n All non-essential programs and support services are suspended for the duration of this emergency, including church services, substance abuse programs, Inside View and any other programs requiring individuals from the general public to come to the jail.
n Out-county jail bed space rental will no longer be provided.
n Deputies will no longer respond in person to non-emergency calls for service. Whenever possible, deputies will handle these types of calls over the phone. Deputies will continue to respond to calls in progress or those that are considered an emergency.
n Transport of prisoners to the court for arraignment will be limited to the polycom system whenever possible.
n All new arrests coming into the jail will undergo a screening process prior to entering the facility in order to identify any individual who may be exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 infection.
n Cleaning and sanitation of all areas within the Sheriff’s Office has been increased by staff and inmates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.