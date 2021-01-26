CORUNNA — Area first responders and those who work in the educational sector are continuing to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, county health officials said Monday.
To date, the Shiawassee County Health Department has received 1,500 first and second doses of the vaccine, 835 of which have been administered, officials said in a press release. The department did not say which type of vaccine it is administering. Previously, it had received the Moderna version.
Memorial Healthcare, which previously received the Pfizer version, has not said how many doses it has administered to this point.
The health department said doses for this week have been scheduled for individuals within the “1B” group on the vaccination priority list outlined by the Centers for Disease Control. Group 1B includes a variety of “essential” workers — firefighters, police officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, United States Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the educational sector (teachers, support staff, and day care workers.)
The health department is also completing second doses for priority group “1A,” officials said, which includes front-line medical workers and long-term care facility residents and staff.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Shiawassee County has received approximately 4,625 doses of the vaccine, with 4,544 doses administered as of Monday.
Memorial Healthcare’s online pre-registration for county residents in Group 1B reached capacity 10 minutes after launching this morning, with 1,000 names registered.
“Once we receive additional vaccines from the state of Michigan, we will reopen our online pre-registration form,” Memorial officials said this morning.
County residents age 65 and older interested in receiving the vaccine are encouraged to call the health department’s COVID-19 hotline at (989) 743-2460. Those who call will be placed on a list for automated messaging when health department appointments are available, officials said.
