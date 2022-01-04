CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department is updating its COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidelines to align with recent changes by the Centers for Disease Control, reducing the isolation period for people infected with the virus from 10 days to five.
The new guidelines, announced by the CDC Dec. 27 and affirmed by the county health department Dec. 29, also feature updated recommendations for individuals exposed to someone with COVID-19, including a 10-day recommended masking period for vaccinated individuals and a five-day isolation period followed by a five-day masking period for the unvaccinated.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has also updated its quarantine guidance for the general public to reflect the CDC’s latest recommendations.
“Case counts have decreased over the past couple of weeks; however, COVID-19 deaths remain high in our community,” county health director Larry Johnson said. “We hope these new guidelines will help our children stay in school and cause less disruption for families in our community.”
Recommendations for individuals who test positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, include:
— Isolating for five days
— Individuals may leave isolation after five days if they are asymptomatic or symptoms are resolving
— Continue to wear a well-fitted mask around others for an additional five days
If an individual is exposed to someone with COVID-19:
— Fully vaccinated individuals (completed primary vaccine series and received booster, if eligible): Wear a well-fitted mask for 10 days and watch for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Get tested if symptoms develop.
— For those that are not vaccinated, or it has been longer than six months since they have received a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months since they have received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine and have not yet received a booster: Quarantine for five days followed by mask usage for an additional five days. If COVID-19 symptoms develop, get tested.
Individuals exposed to COVID-19 are encouraged to get a test five days after their exposure, if supply allows.
If a household member has COVID-19:
— Other household members who are fully vaccinated (including booster, if eligible) do not need to quarantine, but are recommended to wear a well fitted mask for 10 days.
— Household members who are not fully vaccinated (including booster, if eligible) will need to quarantine for 10 days.
MDHHS has reported 301 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shiawassee County since Thursday, along with 10 new, COVID-19 related deaths.
Statewide, MDHHS has reported 61,235 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday, as well as 298 deaths. There have been 1.5 million cases in Michigan and 27,286 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.
