LANSING — The American Red Cross is urging those who are feeling well to give the gift of life by donating blood this holiday season.
Make an appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
To encourage donations this holiday season, those who donate blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross Dec. 18 to Jan. 4 will receive a long-sleeved, Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
From 11:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Dec. 29 at the Perry Baptist Church, 217 S. Main St.
