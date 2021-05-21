OWOSSO — EMTs and paramedics this week are receiving training on new heart monitors their departments are being equipped with.
The Owosso Public Safety Department has been hosting training with Corunna Area Ambulance and Perry Fire Rescue personnel to learn how to use the new monitors, which are replacing older units, Owosso fire Capt. Steve Chapko said.
“We had a lot of years on the old ones,” he said.
Owosso has three of the new units which can provide EKG readings, as well as provide information on a course of treatment for people suffering chest pain or other heart-related issues.
