CORUNNA — For the third straight week, new cases of COVID-19 in Shiawassee County have increased by fewer than 100.
In addition, after a week in which six people died, only one new death was reported over the past seven days.
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department, there have been 3,485 COVID-19 infections in the county — up 56 from last week’s count.
Since topping out at 350 new cases in one week in early December, the new infection count has slowly fallen. Since the last week of January, cases have increased by 94, 67 and 56.
The falling numbers mean there are only 253 active, known cases of the virus in the county.
Additionally, after reaching an all-time high of six deaths in one week, the county reported one fatality this week. Overall, 32 men have died and 41 women. All except one victim has been older than age 60.
Statewide, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services continued to report lower infection numbers throughout the state. Michigan has 570,895 cases overall and 14,977 deaths as of Wednesday.
The state reported just 915 new cases Wednesday and 563 Tuesday — the lowest figures since October. Additionally, there were just 12 deaths statewide Wednesday.
Vaccinations
According to MDHHS, the state has received 2,023,550 doses of vaccine, including 1,044,650 Moderna and 978,900 Pfizer doses. Overall, 1,391,159 doses have been administered.
In Shiawassee County, 6,800 doses have been received. The county has seen 7,720 doses administered — in part because people who live in the county were vaccinated elsewhere.
According to Memorial Healthcare, the facility received 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine Monday. The hospital scheduled appointments based on those on its pre-registration list.
The hospital is not accepting new pre-registrations.
The health department did not provide an update in its weekly COVID-19 report.
Schools
Among area schools this week, Corunna Public Schools Sunday reported one employee with a confirmed infection. The district did not state which building the employee worked at, but said they had been out of school since Feb. 1.
Owosso Public Schools reported one confirmed case Feb. 5 affecting the high school and Central Elementary.
Long-term Care Facilities
In Clinton County, Ovid Healthcare Center reported no new cases or deaths.
In Saginaw County, neither Chesaning Comfort Care nor Chesaning Nursing and Rehab Center reported any new cases or deaths.
In Shiawassee County, Durand Senior Care and Rehab, The Olive Branch in Perry and The Meadows and Pleasant View in Caledonia Township all reported no new cases.
Oliver Woods in Owosso and The Lodges of Durand were listed as not in compliance with reporting requirements.
