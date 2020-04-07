County COVID-19 total still climbing; seven ‘recovered’

CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department Monday said an additional confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in the county, bringing the total locally up to 24.
Health officials said seven people diagnosed with the coronavirus have recovered.
Additionally, officials said 610 people have been tested in the county with 537 deemed negative.
Memorial Healthcare officials have said previously that patients at the facility are screened for numerous other diseases before being allowed to be tested for COVID-19, so the number of people screened is higher than the number tested.
COVID-19 has caused 727 deaths in Michigan, although none locally. There have been 17,221 confirmed cases in Michigan.
According to the health department, people diagnosed in the county include 14 men and 10 women ranging from 15 to 73 years old.
The number of confirmed cases had been 23 for the previous two days.
Officials said some of the people have underlying health issues, although some do not. Officials did not specify the types of underlying issues or which people were affected.
The health department also did not say whether any of the local people infected were hospitalized or required breathing support with a ventilator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.