OWOSSO — The United Way of Genesee County serving Genesee and Shiawassee Counties, in partnership with SingleCare (formerly FamilyWize) and Walgreens, is offering free, electronic flu vaccine vouchers to the uninsured in the community.
To obtain an electronic voucher, call 211 and request a free flu vaccine voucher, redeemable at any Walgreen’s through March 15. There is a limit of one voucher per person. A caller may request multiple vouchers for family members using the same email address, by providing each family members name. The voucher(s) will be sent electronically within two business days.
If a client does not have a way to receive a voucher electronically or there are no remaining vouchers, they will be directed to check with a local Walgreen’s for a free flu vaccine.
Vaccines are subject to availability; age and health related restrictions may apply.
All requests must go through 211. United Way of Genesee County does not have paper vouchers and will be unable to process requests for vouchers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.