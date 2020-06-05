CORUNNA — Shiawassee County’s COVID-19 numbers remained unchanged Thursday, the Shiawassee County Health Department reported.
There were no new deaths or cases reported. In Saginaw County, there were only eight additional cases Thursday and none in the village of Chesaning.
Statewide, there were 206 additional confirmed cases and 25 deaths, continuing Michigan’s downward trend. There were 304 cases reported Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.