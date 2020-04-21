SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Area trucking companies have seen a range of impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, including loss of cargo, time-consuming health checks and delays in loading trailers.
“The current situation is definitely affecting our bottom line,” said Jeanne Wagner, who handles financial operations for Transfleet Trucking in Perry. “The loads are fewer, the rates are lower.”
“It was a flip of the switch,” said Joe Lepior, L-5 Transportation bidding and freight manager. “There’s not enough freight. Automotive was a big sector for us, mostly Ford, the Big Three. We’re still lucky to be working.”
Since early March, states have been closing down various businesses in an effort to slow down the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., which has killed more than 30,000 people so far. Michigan has been under a “stay home, stay safe” order for several weeks and it is scheduled to continue until the end of the month.
The order has shuttered all non-essential businesses and reduced services at others as people have been required to maintain “social distancing.”
Those state orders have reduced many products trucking companies typically transport and affected the kinds of loads still moving.
Glen Merkel, Davis Cartage president and chairman, said his company has about 40 trucks operating and works with 10 independent owner-operators.
“We do both essential and non-essential shipping,” Merkel said. “We do a lot of auto parts and supplies and a lot of food stuff. That’s running strong because of the panic buying. There’s been a surge; we’ve seen that spike up.”
Merkel said paper products and cardboard for boxes have increased in demand.
A problem, however, is that along with automotive work drying up, drivers who normally would have picked up a return load when transporting other items, now often make the second trip empty.
“We have loads outbound of essentials,” he said. “But the loads we normally pick up to return are non-essential and those aren’t working.”
Lepior said L-5, and its parent company Landstar, deals with only owner-operators — about 1,500 in Michigan.
“We haul a lot of groceries, but a large portion of our business has been affected. We’re getting through,” he said.
Lepior said L-5 drivers typically pick up loads at manufacturers and deliver to company distribution centers, which then disburse those products via their own trucks to individual stores.
“For Meijer we’ve hauled a lot of water. We hauled face shields the other day. Cleaning supplies … the last time we had a Clorox load it was a 24-hour wait because there was such demand.
“We’re delivering to the same places, just a different demand,” he added.
Wagner said Transfleet, owned by Jann Knapp and Tami Chapman, has 45 to 50 drivers on the road nationwide right now, as well as some owner-operators, and has dealt with the loss of automotive work and food deliveries.
“We did move a lot of car parts and that has dried up. The fact restaurants are closed, along with so many other businesses, has decreased the amount of product of all kinds that we would normally be moving.”
Wagner said the company’s trucks can haul such things as baled hay, beauty products, boat engines — “anything dry and relatively clean.”
“We don’t see anything new, just more or less of the same things,” she said.
Company officials say they are taking various precautions to keep drivers and other staff safe, and they’re seeing restrictions in place at pickup sites as well.
“Everybody has been pretty healthy,” Merkel said. “But we go into Detroit daily and other hot spots. Some places don’t allow drivers onto the docks. Normally, things they would do in person, they are doing differently.”
Merkel said Davis Cartage’s warehouses are limiting people inside.
“People are signing documents in different areas,” he said. “We do temperature scanning for all employees at the start of their shifts. Anyone with a fever is sent home with pay.”
Lepior said L-5 drivers are reporting various precautions.
“We put safety first,” he said. “A lot of customers are checking temperatures, requiring masks and gloves, all sorts of things.
“Some customers are saying if a driver tests positive, they don’t want anyone from that hauler. Some are checking temperatures at the gate,” he said.
Wagner said pickup times have increased at many sites because of the added precautions and short staffing.
“Our drivers are seeing signs at all the places about the procedures expected due to virus precautions,” she said. “Many don’t or aren’t allowed to leave their trucks at many facilities. They haven’t been, as far as I have heard, exposed to anything like checking for fevers.”
She said the company quit asking for fuel receipts to reduce interactions with others while on the road.
“We have had a lockdown going at the office, we only allow office personnel in and out,” she said. “Some drivers have decided to stay home to protect their family members. Others have actually decided to stay out for the same reason.”
Drivers on the road also have reported issues.
“One issue is getting food,” Merkel said. “Some places don’t even let drivers in to use the restrooms.”
Wagner said truck stops create hazards for drivers. And some truck stops aren’t even open right now.
“They have a more difficult time finding restaurants to eat at, and places to take showers,” she said. “We do supply refrigerators and microwaves for drivers who want them so drivers have that option for meals. It’s not the greatest way to feed yourself all the time, but probably safer right now.”
While safety is key, company representatives say stay-home orders can’t be lifted soon enough.
“It takes a special kind of person to drive tons of metal and rubber down the road in some crowded, snowy, slippery, dark and mountainous places,” Wagner said. “I feel there isn’t a one who gets paid near enough for what they do.”
“I don’t want anyone getting sick or dying, but I think the lockdown has gone too far,” Merkel said. ” I think there are businesses that can open up, but the governor and I don’t see eye-to-eye on that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.