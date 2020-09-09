Gyms look forward to reopening

SHIAWASSEE AREA — After being forced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to close as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, gyms in Michigan were allowed to reopen today — with various safeguards in place to reduce the risk of transmission of the coronavirus.
In Whitmer’s executive orders 175 and 176 issued Thursday, gyms may reopen at 25 percent capacity, and high school sports such as football, soccer and wrestling are allowed to resume.
Also Thursday, Whitmer extended the state of emergency for Michigan through Oct. 1, which allows her to take actions to close businesses and/or fine individuals who are not in compliance with safety protocols.
As part of the required safeguards for reopening, gym users will be required to wear masks at all times while working out, class sizes must be reduced to ensure social distancing, equipment must be disinfected and sanitized regularly and gyms must increase air circulation by opening windows and doors and using fans.
Jeff Selbig, manager of Like Water Crossfit, 1484 N. M-52 in Owosso, said Tuesday that plans for reopening are still evolving, and will involve a mix of indoor and outdoor workouts.
“Our plans are still in flux,” Selbig said. “Right now we have a full outdoor schedule, so we’re running classes outdoors. We want as many people as possible to attend classes. We’ll have a mixed approach between inside and outside classes. We will fully follow all the rules to keep everyone safe.”
Selbig added he will poll his clients to determine what they feel most comfortable with, and make changes based on those suggestions.
“We do a lot of virtual stuff, at-home programming to start,” Selbig added. “We had a couple different options available to people. Some have equipment at home and some don’t. We loaned out equipment to some who didn’t. We tried to cater to as many people as possible based on what they had at home. We try to encourage our members to participate.”
Many gym owners and their clients have questioned why gyms have remained shuttered for nearly six months, when other businesses such as bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen in June.
Fitness Coliseum owner Brianna Carroll testified before a Michigan House committee last month regarding the effects Whitmer’s executive orders have had on her business.
Carroll said she and a trainer had been conducting virtual classes from home since June. She said that her business would take a cautious approach, and still offer online and outdoor workout options for patrons. Carroll said it’s a relief to be able to control the destiny of her business while also operating safely.
“It feels good, it’s really just a relief to have some self sufficiency,” Carroll said. “Small businesses have struggled through this. We got into business because we want some self sufficiency.”
She also said people being allowed to resume going to the gym helps them with their overall health, especially if the contract the coronavirus.
“I just think that with everything going on, what we’ve lost sight of is that being healthy and working out helps a person’s overall health and could help people even if they get COVID. It’s going to be more important than ever to pay attention to their health.”
