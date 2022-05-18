‘Humbled’ award winner

OWOSSO — When Ruthann Liagre arrived at the Wrought Iron Grill May 11, she thought she was going out for drinks with friends.
That is what she had been told. What she didn’t know was that her friends had a major surprise in store for her — she was instead presented with an international award.
Liagre was named the 2022 ATHENA Award recipient for her 35-year career as a human resources professional. The ATHENA Award is an international award presented to “an exceptional individual who has achieved excellence in their business of profession, has served the community in a meaningful way and has assisted women in reaching their full potential,” a press release states.
Liagre, who didn’t know she was even nominated, said she was “confused” when she was ushered into a back room at the WIG and saw “groups of people from her life that she hung around at different times.”
Then her daughter walked in.
“I couldn’t breathe. I was in tears and shocked, it wasn’t something that I ever thought would occur,” Liagre said. “I was stunned, humbled and completely and utterly surprised (to win the award). I can’t figure out enough ways to say what an honor it is to be in the company of all the other ATHENA winners.”
According to a press release from the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC), which has been involved in the ATHENA program since 1988, Liagre had a “distinguished and accomplished career” in human resources.
Liagre had human resources stints at the Detroit Medical Center, where she spearheaded a diversity program, and Bon Secours, before she moved to Shiawassee County. She became the vice president of human resources at Memorial Healthcare upon moving to Owosso.
Liagre also became involved in the community through volunteering. She is a board member of SafeCenter, a non-profit organization that helps victims of intimate partner domestic violence; was a former member of the Shiawassee Community Foundation and the Community Theater Association of Michigan; and a former board member of the local United Way. She is also active at the Lebowsky Center. She said in her experiences she’s mentored a lot of young girls.
“I love having purpose. I love to help the community and the things that I’m involved in. It satisfies a need for paying attention to the environment and the world around me,” Liagre said.
When asked how she wanted others to remember her, Liagre said she wanted them to know their “thoughts, feelings and vision was important” to her.
“What I want people to walk away with is that they’ve spent time with the real me and that they’ve been heard, appreciated and affirmed. Their thoughts and feelings matter to me, and I want them to know that they matter to me,” Liagre said.
Liagre will be formally honored at the SRCC 2022 Annual Dinner and Awards Night on June 9 at the Z Hall in Owosso, according to a press release. Tickets are available for online purchase at shiawasseechamber.org.
