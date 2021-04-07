Pinwheels planted to highlight needs of children

CORUNNA — Shiny blue pinwheels have been arranged in front of the Shiawassee County Courthouse to represent children who are happy — the way children are supposed to be, but sometimes aren’t.
The Voices For Children Advocacy Center in Owosso is encouraging people to plant additional “pinwheel gardens” across Shiawassee County to raise awareness and help get residents involved in preventing child abuse during April, nationally designated as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
“Each pinwheel represents a happy child, and too many of our children in Shiawassee County aren’t happy,” said Ellen Lynch, vice president of victim services at the Voices For Children Advocacy Center (formerly Child Advocacy Center) in Genesee and Shiawassee counties.
“These pinwheels represent hope and healing, and spreading the word that child abuse does happen in this county.”
The VFC launched its fifth annual Pinwheels For Prevention program Tuesday with the planting of dozens of blue pinwheels on the courthouse lawn by a group of community partners from local courts and law enforcement who deal with child abuse as part of their jobs.
Partner Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart, who serves on the VFC board of directors, highlighted the group’s purpose.
“(The organization) provides community support for children who are victims of abuse and sexual assault,” Lenkart said. “Voices For Children works with police, prosecutors, social services — it’s a team effort.”
The year 2020 brought more than the usual challenges regarding child abuse, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Abuse increased because of financial and other stresses. At the same time, the virus made it more difficult to help kids in need.
“Even during the pandemic, with Genesee County we served 2,000 child victims of abuse,” Lynch said.
Wendy Hay, county victims rights coordinator, came to the launch accompanied by Mowgli, a canine advocate who comforts child victims as they go through the police/court system.
“Child abuse is so prevalent in this county,” Hay said. “Mowgli and I showing our support is so important to do. We’re helping child victims.”
Supporters are encouraging people to plant pinwheel gardens in front of their homes or businesses. Pinwheels can be purchased from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at a Pinwheels For Prevention drive-thru event hosted by the Shiawassee Family YMCA, 515 W. Main St. in Owosso.
Pinwheels can be pre-ordered by calling VFC at (989) 723-5877, ext. 226.
The cost of each pinwheel decreases when larger amounts are purchased. It costs $5 for one pinwheel, $20 for 10 pinwheels, $50 for 30 pinwheels, $100 for 75 pinwheels and $250 for 250 pinwheels.
Lynch said 100 percent of the sales proceeds will support VFC prevention programs.
“We’d like to see blue pinwheels throughout our whole county,” Lynch said, adding that although pinwheel sales will continue until the end of April, “it’s never too late to plant a pinwheel for our child victims.”
The nonprofit VFC Advocacy Centers in Shiawassee and Genesee counties serve child victims of abuse and neglect, and their families (including human trafficking) with prevention practices and advocacy for children’s well-being.
All of VFC’s services are free to the family.
