CORUNNA — Shiawassee County officials Wednesday said 33 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Shiawassee County over the past week.
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department, 527 county residents have been diagnosed with the respiratory virus since March. Thirty-one people have died — unchanged from a week ago — and 457 have recovered, leaving 39 active cases.
The death rate among those who have confirmed cases is currently 5.9 percent.
The week-over-week increase in the county is the highest since the caseload climbed from 410 to 444 at the beginning of September.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases climbed to 130,842 — up more than 6,000 in a week — with 6,847 deaths. The statewide death toll among those with confirmed diagnoses is 5.2 percent.
According to the SCHD, local cases have affected people from birth to more than 100 years old. The largest number of cases has affected people 50 to 59 with 91 cases. People 60 to 69 account for the second-largest number of cases with 77.
Geographically, the Owosso ZIP Code area has 179 cases and the Durand area has 142. Laingsburg (35) and Perry (31) areas also have higher numbers of cases.
Women account for 314 cases while men count 213; however, fatalities are higher among men (18) than women (13).
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Shiawassee County’s case number is 524 with 38 probable cases, which would bring the county number to 562. Probable cases are based on symptoms rather than testing.
The MDHHS website also notes 23,664 tests have been conducted in the county.
