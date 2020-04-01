Hospital president: Memorial taking steps to be prepared as pandemic strikes locally

OWOSSO — As the number of COVID-19 cases in Shiawassee County continues to rise, Memorial Healthcare President Brian Long today said it’s “just stupidity” for people to ignore stay-at-home orders issued by state officials.
“(The Navy hospital ship entering New York Harbor) isn’t an event to get the Kodak moment,” he said. “We still have people out in the public conducting business as usual. They’re not using their heads.”
The Shiawassee County Health Department announced this afternoon that the number of confirmed cases in the county has risen to 11.
In a press release, county officials said those infected include eight men and three women — all between 30 and 66. While the virus tends to be more dangerous for people with underlying health issues, only some of the people with confirmed cases have other health problems.
No local fatalities have been reported.
Statewide, there are 9,334 confirmed cases and 337 deaths.
Long said Memorial Healthcare has screened 893 people at its alternate care site. Of those, 58 had the flu, 25 had strep, eight had other respiratory infections and 387 others who then were tested for COVID-19 were negative.
The hospital is waiting for results from 137 tests, mostly specimens sent to state labs before Memorial tests were available. Some of the state tests were sent out as long ago as March 20.
Long said the hospital saw the need for in-house testing some time ago as the pandemic began to take hold and worked to put the necessary pieces in place.
“We’re one of the first facilities in the state to have the capability,” he said. “There are still only a small handful of hospitals that do.”
Still, testing, Long said, is still far behind the need.
“It’s not even close,” he said. “We can’t proceed to individuals who just want to be tested or are asymptomatic. There are guidelines we must follow (from the CDC).”
Long said supply chain issues also are hampering testing because the hospital can’t be assured it will have enough chemicals and other material on hand to complete all the necessary tests.
“We cannot get supplies, but we’re pursuing them as we speak,” he said.
He said if unlimited testing was available now, Memorial would screen people who are not showing symptoms, but who might have been exposed.
“We can’t do that now,” he said. “Forty percent of the people (who visited the ACS) weren’t tested.”
In addition, Long would like to retest people who may have initially shown negative results and monitor health care workers and others.
“It’s scary,” he said of the lack of testing capability. “It’s critical to continue to build capacity.”
In addition to building up the in-house testing capability ahead of the need, Memorial also has been working to convert space to intensive care units for COVID-19 patients — which Long hopes won’t be needed.
“We’ve continued to try to build capacity. We have two new floors. One was a longtime care unit. One was for physical therapy.”
He said negative pressure areas have been constructed to reduce contamination from airborne particles.
And, the hospital has brought online facilities that will help decontaminate personal protection equipment for reuse.
The hospital also has added more ventilators in anticipation of people who will need breathing support — a common problem with COVID-19 patients.
Long said while the hospital has considered creating more space off-site, the key limiting factor is medical personnel to staff facilities.
“The most limiting thing is people: nurses, physicians,” he said. “What’s limiting is the ability to have adequate staff.”
Medical experts say the worst of the pandemic remains ahead of country with infections in Michigan growing every day.
“It comes in a rush,” Long said. “No hospital is designed to care for a large percentage of the community all at once. People need to use good, common sense.
“We’re only successful if we are following these guidelines,” he added. “The community needs to take this seriously.”
