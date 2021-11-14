CORUNNA — According to the Sparrow Health System medical examiner’s office, 730 people died in Shiawassee County in 2020, the highest number in five years.
The 730 deaths in Shiawassee County was an increase from 708 in 2019. There were just 618 deaths in 2017, according to data recently released by the Sparrow Health System Medical Examiner’s office.
Sparrow handles medical examiner duties for Shiawassee County, as well as Ingham, Eaton, Ionia, Clinton and Isabella counties.
Dr. Michael Markey is the chief medical examiner while Drs. Patrick Hansma and David Moons are his deputies. There are 11 investigators on staff to handle cases in the field.
In general, the report notes, deaths investigated by the office include those that are thought to result from injury or poisoning (such as homicide, suicide, and accidental deaths), and those deaths that are sudden, unexpected, and not readily explainable at the time of death.
Of the 730 total deaths in Shiawassee County in 2020, 219 were reported to the medical examiner’s office and 182 were investigated by the office. Sparrow conducted 152 scene investigations and 43 complete autopsies in 2020.
The number of natural deaths — those due solely or nearly totally to disease and/or aging — increased from 145 in 2019 to 172 in 2020, the largest leap in any single category.
Shiawassee County Health Director Larry Johnson attributes the steady increase in total deaths since 2016 “at least to some degree, to the overall older population of Shiawassee County residents.”
The impact of the coronavirus, he said, also can’t be overstated. The county health department reported 2,875 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 56 COVID-related deaths in 2020. An additional 70 deaths have been tied to the virus so far in 2021, according to the health department.
“COVID-19 is definitely a factor in the increase of natural deaths,” Johnson said. “I would expect to see a similar increase in 2021. However, the good news is we know a lot more about the virus and have a number effective treatments and prevention measures such as vaccination.”
The number of accidental deaths also increased from 2019 to 2020, from 28 to 38, with nearly 60 percent of those deaths attributed to vehicle crashes or drugs.
Three drownings were reported in 2020, the highest number in five years. Eight people died from falls in 2020.
“These are preventable deaths,” Johnson said. “Safe driving and safety around swimming pools is extremely important.”
While the number of drug-related deaths increased from 10 to 11 in 2020, the figure remains lower than the most recent peak of 15 in 2018.
Among those who died by drugs, 10 were men. All 11 cases involved opiates or opioids.
Suicides have gone down from 15 in 2018 to seven in 2020.
“This is a priority for the health department and our health education campaign has been very effective,” Johnson said. “We’ve partnered with the Drug Court and (Shiawassee) Health and Wellness on a number of initiatives to address suicide and the drug problem in our community.”
To view the report in full, visit sparrow.org/departments-conditions/all-departments/office-medical-examiner/office-medical-examiner-statistical-reports.
