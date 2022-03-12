OWOSSO — As COVID-19 numbers continue to decrease, Memorial Healthcare is looking for volunteers for physical therapy escort, the gift shop, courtesy car, and concierge services at its new NOW building, and more.
“Volunteering is a rewarding experience that helps you feel a sense of accomplishment, contributes to the community, helps you meet new people and so much more,” Lyn Freeman, volunteer coordinator at Memorial Healthcare, said in a press release. “Many of our volunteers tell us volunteering keeps them young and spry. By giving of themselves, they maintain an active and healthy lifestyle.”
If you have a particular interest, Memorial Healthcare’s volunteer services department will attempt to place you in the appropriate department. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, please visit memorialhealthcare.org to fill out an application form located under the “Give” tab, or contact Freeman at (989) 729-4818.
Volunteers are always needed, and applications are accepted all year. In 2018, 170 volunteers donated 42,000 hours, the hospital said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.