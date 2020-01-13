MONDAY — Dr. Donna Qahwash has joined Memorial Healthcare Ophthalmology at the Durand primary and urgent care facility.
Qahwash is a board certified ophthalmic surgeon who earned a bachelor of science degree with honors in medical technology and a doctor of osteopathic medicine, both from Michigan State University.
She is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, American Osteopathic Association, American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery and the American Osteopathic College of Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery Division.
Qahwash offers ophthalmology expertise in cataract surgery, refractive and laser; Lasik surgery; management and treatment of glaucoma; minimally invasive glaucoma surgery; routine exams for diabetic patients and patients on high risk medications; macular degeneration; eyelid surgery; dry eye treatment and management and more.
Qahwash is accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling (989) 288-3300.
