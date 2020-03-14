The Argus-Press
OWOSSO — Shiawassee Council on Aging (SCOA) announced Friday that due to the concern of the spread of the coronavirus the following protocol will be in place as of Monday:
n SCOA will implement social distancing by canceling all scheduled meetings and activities, including tax preparation and exercise until April 6 or until further notice.
n Congregate meals will be served on a “take out” basis. Congregate meals may be reserved by calling the senior center the day before or by 9:30 a.m. the day of to request a meal for take out. Meals may be picked up between 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Durand and Owosso senior centers, and between noon and 12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice Senior Center.
n Canceled tax appointments will not be rescheduled and are suspended until further notice.
n There will not be any congregating at senior centers.
n Home-delivered meals will continue to be delivered. New referrals will be added to a wait list, except for individuals being released from a nursing home or hospital. Reassessments will be conducted via phone.
n In-home services, personal care and respite will continue for those currently on service. Caregivers will not enter homes where clients/family members are sick or who appear to be ill.
n All SCOA employees who are ill are not to report to work.
n SCOA reserves the right to refuse service to individuals who are or appear to be ill.
n This week’s menu includes the following. Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Owosso Center
Monday — Orange glazed chicken, fried rice, broccoli, fruit, egg roll
Tuesday — Corned beef & cabbage, carrots, onions and red potatoes, Irish fluff, roll
Wednesday — Pizza supreme, tossed salad, fruit, muffin
Thursday — Chicken fajitas with onions and peppers, Spanish rice, refried beans, fruit
Friday — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit, roll
Durand and Morrice Centers
Monday — Beef stew with stew veggies, coleslaw, fruit, wheat roll
Tuesday — Corned beef with cabbage, pearl onions, carrots, redskin potatoes, pistachio fluff
Wednesday — Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian beans, fruit, garlic bread
Thursday — Barbecue chicken, baked potato with sour cream, carrots, garlic cheese biscuit, fruit
Friday — Tuna noodle casserole, peas and carrots, cottage cheese, fruit, bread
