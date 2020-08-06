CORUNNA — Shiawassee County officials Wednesday announced the number of active COVID-19 cases increased by more than two dozen from the previous weekly update.
Officials said the number of confirmed cases now stands at 310 — up from 284 a week ago. There are 30 confirmed, active cases in the county.
Figures include 27 deaths and 253 people deemed “recovered.” The county has not reported a death since July 1.
The county total had increased by 11 the previous week with just 16 active cases — which itself was twice as many as the week before.
The county reported only four COVID-19 cases in the entire month of June. Cases stood at just 251 as of July 1.
County officials say one person is currently hospitalized with the respiratory virus.
State officials said confirmed cases overall now stand at 84,707 with 6,221 deaths.
The Shiawassee County Health Department said the largest number of cases in the county are in the Owosso ZIP code area where 109 people have been infected. The ZIP code area includes Pleasant View and The Meadows where previous reports showed several dozen infections.
Pleasant View officials Tuesday announced that one employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home.
According to a press release posted online, the employee was tested Monday and the results were provided Tuesday. Officials said employees are tested weekly.
The employee was asymptomatic, the press release said.
According to officials, the employee will not be able to return to work until 24 hours after their fever subsides, if they have one; and until 10 days after symptoms occur.
Officials said staff and residents have temperatures checked twice a day.
When the COVID-19 pandemic first began, Pleasant View was the site of about 30 infections among staff and residents. Since then, it has been COVID-19 free.
The Durand ZIP code area has the second-largest concentration of confirmed cases at 106. That area includes Durand Senior Care and Rehab and The Lodges, both of which had large outbreaks in the spring, although none recently.
The Perry (24), Morrice (19) and Corunna (13) areas also have more than 10 known cases.
Long-term care residents now account for just more than a quarter of known cases wth 87. The public total is 223.
Older residents continue for be more at risk, figures suggest, with 198 cases involving people 50 or older. Only 17 cases involve people 19 or younger.
Women continue to account for the majority of infections with 211 while men account for 99.
In Saginaw County, there are 1,803 positive cases with 125 deaths and 893 recoveries.
Chapin and Chesaning townships have fewer than five cases, each Brady has eight, and Maple Grove has 10.
The village of Chesaning has reported 36 cases while Oakley has fewer than five.
In Clinton County, there have been 353 cases with 13 deaths.
The Mid-Michigan District Health Department has reported cases in Duplain, Ovid and Victor townships, but has not provided specific numbers.
