CORUNNA — The number of new and active COVID-19 cases in Shiawassee County set records over the past past seven days, rising to the highest levels since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department, there have been 511 new confirmed cases of the viral disease since Nov. 24. Over the prior seven days, the county had reported 436 cases.
Since March 2020, the previous record high, reached two weeks ago, was 441 new cases over seven days.
In addition, the health department says there are now 1,712 “active” cases. The previous high was 1,356, a figure reached in December 2020. The week of Thanksgiving there were just 1,165 cases.
The SCHD said cases are considered active for 30 days from the onset of symptoms.
In addition to the surge in cases, the county recorded five deaths over the past eight days, matching the total from the previous six days.
Except for the week of Oct. 27, when eight deaths were reported following a records examination, the last time five COVID-19 deaths had been reported was April 2021.
Statewide, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said there were 16,530 new cases Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as 358 deaths. The state has seen 1.32 million cases and 24,090 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Vaccines
According to the CDC Data Tracker website, Shiawassee County has a case rate of 782 per 100,000 with a 23.45% testing positivity rate.
The CDC says just 48% of county residents are fully vaccinated, including 55.2% of those older than 12. Among those 65 and older, the rate increases to 81.9%.
Michigan’s rate for those older than 16 is 71%. Nationally, 59.4% of people are fully vaccinated, including 86.3% of those older than 65.
Hospitals
Monday, Memorial Healthcare reported 30 COVID-19 patients, including three in the ICU. The facility was at 71% of capacity.
Sparrow Lansing was at 97% capacity. McLaren-Flint was at 91%, McLaren-Greater Lansing was at 95%, Hurley Medical Center was at 94%, Genesys was at 91% and Covenant was at 98%.
The MDHHS said Region 1, which includes Shiawassee County, had 414 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Monday — including 101 in ICUs. Forty-three people in the region are on ventilators.
Of the 215 available ICU beds in the region that includes Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston and Shiawassee counties, 196 beds were occupied Monday.
According to MDHHS, for the week ending Nov. 23, long-term care facilities reported 20 residents cases and five deaths, and 18 cases among staff members. Facilities affected included Pleasant View, The Lodges of Durand, Oliver Woods, Memorial Healthcare, Chesaning Nursing and Rehab Center, and Durand Senior Care and Rehab.
Area schools
Since Nov. 24 area schools have reported a number of cases.
Ovid-Elsie Area Schools on Nov. 26 reported 14 cases and 68 quarantined individuals. The four cases and 35 quarantines at Leonard Elementary account for about 11% of students.
Chesaning Union Schools Monday reported 14 positive cases, including nine at the high school. No quarantine data was listed.
Owosso Public Schools reported 17 infections and nine individuals quarantined. Cases affected Bentley Bright Beginnings; Central, Bryan and Emerson elementaries; and the middle and high schools.
Corunna Public Schools reported four staff cases and 10 student cases affecting both the middle and high schools, Nellie Reed and Elsa Meyer. No quarantine information was reported.
Perry Public Schools lists four cases affecting the elementary and middle schools, as wel as seven students quarantined.
Morrice Area Schools’ website records one elementary and one jr./sr. high school case.
Durand Area Schools has not reported a case since Nov. 17. Laingsburg Community Schools last reported a case Nov. 22. New Lothrop Area Public Schools last reported a case Nov. 23. Byron Area Schools last reported one case at the high school Nov. 18.
