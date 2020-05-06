OWOSSO — As COVID-19 cases and fatalities in the county continue to remain flat, Memorial Healthcare Tuesday announced revised hours for its alternate care site.
Beginning today, the site’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The site is intended to screen people who present with mild to moderate flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough, chills, muscle aches, headache or new loss of taste or smell.
The ACS is located on Memorial’s main campus and is available on a walk-in basis.
During off hours, or for anyone experiencing severe symptoms such as extreme shortness of breath, people should call 911 or visit Memorial’s emergency department.
Shiawassee County Health Department Tuesday said local cases of COVID-19 increased to 189 — up four from the previous day — but deaths remained constant at 12. Sixty-one people are considered recovered, but 12 are hospitalized.
The range of ages remains 6 to 99 with 131 women infected and 58 men.
Countywide testing announced 2,606 completed tests with 2,259 negative results.
Nearly half the cases in the county are in the Durand ZIP Code area — 82 — with most of those at Durand Senior Care and Rehab and The Lodges of Durand. Fifty-six residents are infected, about two dozen employees also are infected.
The Owosso area has 59 confirmed cases, including residents at Pleasant View and The Meadows. The Perry area now has 10 cases with Corunna totaling nine.
The most vulnerable ages remain those between 50 and 89, which accounts for 125 of the 189 cases in the county.
Statewide, there are 44,397 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 4,179 deaths.
In the area, Clinton County is reporting 120 cases of COVID-19 with 10 deaths. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department map shows cases in Duplain, Ovid and Victor townships, but does not specify how many in each area.
Saginaw County has 749 cases and 70 deaths. The county is reporting one to five cases in each of Chapin, Brady, Chesaning and Maple Grove townships.
