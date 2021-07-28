LANSING — The American Red Cross has an emergency need for lifesaving blood amid the ongoing severe blood shortage.
Blood donations continue to be critical to meet hospital demand and the public is urged to make an appointment to give now.
To thank donors who help ensure a strong blood supply in August, all who come to give Aug. 1-15 will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive, VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.
Those who donate throughout August will also receive a free four-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). More details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.
Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15:
n From 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Aug. 4 at Byron High School, 312 W. Maple Ave.
n From 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Aug. 6 at Memorial Healthcare, 826 W. King St.
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Owosso VFW, 519 S. Chipman St.
n From 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Aug. 11 at Morrice High School, 691 Purdy Lane.
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. Aug. 12 at Durand VFW Post 2272, 923 N. Saginaw St.
