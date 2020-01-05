CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department urges residents to test their homes for radon, and is providing free radon kits during Radon Action Month.
Fewer than 2 percent of homes in Shiawassee County have been tested for radon gas, officials said in a press release. Of the homes that have been tested, many have been found to have elevated radon levels that require mitigation.
Radon levels may vary home to home and the only way to find out if an individual home has elevated levels is by conducting a test.
Radon is a colorless, odorless, tasteless radioactive gas that occurs naturally in soil and rocks, officials say. It moves upward through the soil and enters buildings through cracks and openings in the foundation, sump pump openings, or crawl spaces. Indoor levels of radon tend to be more concentrated and can build up to unhealthy levels.
Exposure to radon increases a person’s risk of developing lung cancer. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the United States and is responsible for approximately 20,000 deaths each year.
Testing for radon is easy and inexpensive. Kits are available year-round at the Shiawassee County Health Department for $5. However, during Radon Action Month, kits are available free and are available for pickup at the Environmental Health Division, 201 N. Shiawassee St., third floor of the Surbeck Building.
For more information, call the Environmental Health Division at (989) 743-2392 or visit their office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information is also available through the MDEQ toll-free information line at (800) 723-6642.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.