Aiming to serve

OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare is performing over 100 tests every day to detect infections of COVID-19, and with the state’s recent directive to expand testing to include essential workers, that number is on the rise.
But there’s something else taking place inside the hospital’s laboratory: development of a rapid antibody test that identifies patient immunity to the coronavirus. Determining how many people have already contracted the virus and built up an immunity could aid in reopening the economy and researching a COVID-19 vaccination.
For a nonprofit, 161-bed community hospital to invest in immunity testing is something out of the ordinary.
“We’re unique. Everybody wants to participate (in combating the coronavirus) at some level, but we’re a community hospital,” Memorial Healthcare Laboratory Director Nicholas Decker said.
“In a lot of places, a community hospital wouldn’t be focused on research but just on patient care. But we are an independent facility and we feel the connection to the community. We felt an obligation to provide the best service possible by tackling the challenge (of developing an immunity test).”
As of Saturday, 86 women and 44 men have tested positive for COVID-19 in Shiawassee County, and seven people have died locally from the respiratory illness.
Memorial is the first medical provider in the area to offer the new antibody test, which will be offered in May. The idea is to rapidly assess a large number of samples and identify people who were exposed and developed immunity to the coronavirus.
“We’re very excited about Memorial’s developments with antibody testing,” said Larry Johnson, director of the Shiawassee County Health Department. “Memorial has been one of our great partners throughout this outbreak. As we transition toward reopening the economy, everything has to go with the science.”
Memorial’s mission is to make the test available to those who need it.
“We want the people and businesses in our community to have access to the testing,” Decker said. “Access is our biggest goal. We want to see our brothers and sisters (in the medical community) across Michigan have the immunity test as well.”
Thanks to “bigger, faster equipment” procured by Memorial, the turn-around time for the hospital’s antibody test result is a mere 90 minutes, compared to four hours for a diagnostic PCR test result.
The immunity test works by detecting levels of immunoglobin G (IgG) antibodies in a patient’s blood. Higher levels of IgG indicate the patient has recovered from COVID-19, a sign they are immune to the virus.
“When we first encountered this virus, everyone was rightfully focused on detecting infection and treating it immediately,” Decker said. “This immunity test is a vital next step. It’s designed to show that when you form strong antibodies, especially IgG antibodies, then the body is better equipped to fight it off without becoming extremely ill.”
Decker said it was important to note that patients who are immune to COVID-19 can still carry the virus and infect others.
In addition to providing insight for COVID-19 vaccine research, the immunity test can be used by:
n Employers, schools and medical facilities to vet employee and student health before returning to the workplace;
n Patients found to be immune, enabling them to resume normal activities without risking reinfection;
n Pregnant women, enabling them to deliver at the hospital, since elevated IgG levels have shown promise in protecting newborns from viral infection; and
n Patients testing positive for immunity, to possibly avoid the need for a vaccination in the event of a future coronavirus outbreak.
The antibody test helps researchers better understand how widespread the virus is, and how severely the virus affects particular groups of people. It may also reassure people to know they have been exposed and are now possibly immune. But for how long — one month? three months? a year? — no one knows.
“(The duration of immunity) is something the medical community is studying at great length now,” Decker said.
Ultimately, many medical experts believe, only a vaccine will vanquish the pandemic. And, given the nature of the coronavirus, the vaccine could be highly effective.
“One thing we know about the coronavirus is that it mutates very slowly,” Decker said. “That’s very good news, because a COVID-19 vaccine should be effective in the long term. The reason we have to do flu shots each year is that the virus mutates very rapidly. COVID-19 is more like measles, which is very stable. One vaccine and one recovery phase could provide ample protection.”
But a vaccine widely available to the public lies in the future. The current consensus among medical experts is it will take 12 to 18 months to develop and test a COVID-19 vaccine.
“They’re moving at a rapid pace, as fast as they can,” Decker said. “There’s a lot of hope for a return to normalcy.”
Along with antibody testing research, PCR testing for coronavirus infection continues at Memorial’s on-campus Alternate Care Site.
People tested are patients from Shiawassee and about seven surrounding counties, he said.
“We’ve had plenty of demand,” Decker said. “On March 10, we tested 15 people. March 28 was the first time we crossed the 100-patient mark. On April 20, our busiest day, we collected 183 test samples. There’s been a huge spike in volume and it’s a huge challenge to take on.”
To qualify for a PCR test, patients are first screened to make sure they don’t have a different respiratory ailment such as flu or strep.
People who test positive for COVID-19 are asked about personal contacts, type of work, age, residence, underlying health conditions, support system and other information, which is used to assess whether they should be hospitalized or self-isolate at home.
Patient data is shared with county and state officials to assist in managing the ongoing outbreak, Decker said.
“We still see plenty of positives and we still see growth (in the virus),” he said.
The rising number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, who are extremely contagious and must be isolated, presents new challenges for hospital staff.
“If I had to describe our frontline staff in one word, it’s resilient,” Deckeer said. “They have adapted to wearing masks 24/7, having their temperatures checked and other things that are so disruptive to their normal routines.”
As the hospital’s frontline workers they navigate through an unprecedented health crisis, residents are rooting for them.
“The community has been excellent,” Decker said. “They bring food, they have made banners, they are saying thank you. The hospital staff does see and hear those things and we really appreciate them.”
