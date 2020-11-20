LANSING — State Rep. Ben Frederick Thursday in a prepared statement called upon mid-Michigan residents to follow COVID-19 safety protocols to protect their families, friends and neighbors.
“If each of us make a short-term behavior change, this surge can still be mitigated and reversed,” said Frederick, R-Owosso. “This isn’t about whether you agree with government mandates. It’s not political. It’s about taking personal responsibility. Our personal response – our habits today and the way we approach this next critical period — will make the difference more than any government edict.”
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the state now has 285,398 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 8.324 deaths. Shiawassee County has 1,460 cases and 35 deaths. More than a dozen local residents are hospitalized at Memorial Healthcare with the disease.
In October, Frederick and a group of Republican legislators introduced a plan they said would help combat the virus and provide more local responsiveness to the disease. Frederick said he expected legislation to be introduced soon, but the House has yet to consider any bills.
Thursday, Frederick noted Michigan is currently at about 75 percent of the hospitalization level experienced during the spring COVID-19 peak. Additionally, the Michigan Hospital Association and the Michigan State Medical Society have reported that increased community spread is resulting in more clinical staff, support staff and providers who must quarantine, making staffing challenges more significant than what healthcare systems experienced earlier in the pandemic.
“Most of us stated at some point that our first concern was to preserve our health care capacity and help meet the needs of our frontline workers,” Frederick said. “As hospitals fill up and as healthcare workers ask for our help, it falls to us to be true to those words in our actions.”
Frederick said data shows the prime source of infections remains small and mid-size gatherings, typically multi-household get-togethers with family and friends, as people are most likely to relax their safety protocols.
“My family will continue to do the ‘big three’ — hand washing, face coverings and distancing,” Frederick said. “We will approach gathering differently — for a time. We will approach Thanksgiving a bit differently, as well — for ourselves, our loved ones, our elders, the vulnerable individuals in our lives and the community we love, and for our selfless exhausted frontline workers serving us. Please join us.”
